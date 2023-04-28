10% of crop loss compensation will go to farm labourers, says Punjab CM Mann

Ludhiana: As a Labour Day (May 1) gift to the working class, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to earmark a 10 per cent amount of compensation meant for crop loss due to any sort of natural calamity for the farm labourers.



A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held here at the local Circuit house under the chairmanship of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Divulging the details, the Chief Minister, while interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting, said that this landmark initiative is aimed at benefitting the farm labourers who usually are bereft of such compensation despite the fact that they suffer a lot due to nature’s fury. He said that now not only the farmers but the labourer will also be compensated for the loss of their work due to natural calamities. Bhagwant Mann said that this is the gift of the state government to the entire working class who give their sweat and toil for producing the crops, on the upcoming Labour Day on May 1.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will also soon start a massive registration drive to register the working class so that they can get benefits from the various central and state-sponsored schemes. He said that most of these schemes lapse as there is no proper registration of the labourers but now this will be ensured to benefit the working class. Bhagwant Mann also bemoaned that the successive state governments have hitherto ignored this noble cause.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government has kick-started its flagship program namely ‘Sarkaar Aapke Dwaar’ by holding a Cabinet meeting here at the local Circuit House adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the people and holistic development of the state. He said that now Cabinets will not be confined only in the rooms of the Secretariat but they will be held in the villages, towns, and cities across the state so that people are facilitated. Bhagwant Mann said that this boost will be given to the development of the state on one hand and will facilitate the people by getting their routine administrative works done on the other.