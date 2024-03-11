10 lakh OPD ‘MP Mobile Health Service’ celebrated in Himachal Pradesh

Dehra: Union Minister for Information Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Programmes, Anurag Singh Thakur, commemorated a significant achievement in public health by celebrating the service of 10 lakh beneficiaries through the “MP Mobile Health Service” in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The noteworthy event was highlighted by the organisation of the state’s largest medical camp in Dehra, where 5312 individuals were provided with free health services.



The MP Mobile Health Service, initiated by Thakur six years ago, has played a crucial role not only in advancing public health but also in establishing a closer connection with the people, especially with the impending Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Covering over 8 lakh kilometres and reaching more than 6,400 villages, the service has extended free healthcare to over 10 lakh patients, resulting in an estimated savings of approximately Rs 50 crore.

The celebration, attended by Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, VK Paul of NITI Aayog, and DS Rana, Chairman of Gangaram Hospital, featured the distribution of advanced artificial limbs made from materials like carbon fibre to 20 disabled individuals. These prostheses, utilising pneumatic sockets, offer superior comfort, durability, and functionality, empowering recipients to engage in daily activities effortlessly.

Minister Thakur expressed his gratitude, “Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path to becoming a global medical hub. I take pride in initiating the Sansad Mobile Health Service six years ago to provide free health services at the people’s doorstep in my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.”

The celebratory medical camp at Ramlila Ground, Dehra, witnessed the participation of over 50 specialist doctors addressing the health needs of 5312 individuals. Services encompassed check-ups for various conditions, including heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, bone-related issues, maternal and child health, and eye, ear, nose, and throat and dental problems, all provided free of charge. Medicines and spectacles were also distributed to those in need.

Thakur further recognised Dr. Paul and Dr. Rana with the Health Service Excellence Award for their outstanding contributions to healthcare. He underscored the growth of the Sansad Mobile Health Service, starting with two mobile medical units and expanding to 32 units with experienced medical teams.

The initiative has notably benefited women and senior citizens, with 65 per cent of beneficiaries being women.