10 days on since formation of Cong govt in Himachal, Sukhu keeps suspense on Cabinet

shimla: Ten days on since the formation of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh but Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu continues to maintain a complete suspense over his next move on the formation of the Cabinet.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, who tested positive for Covid, has been recovering in Delhi at 'Himachal Sadan' even as most aspirant MLAs are spending their time discussing political manoeuvres to find a place in the Cabinet. A few of them are shuttling between Shimla and Delhi in focusion.

"I am in no hurry to get in the Cabinet. Broader contours of the Cabinet have already been discussed with the high command. Once I return to Shimla, I will examine its possibilities. It will, however, happen only after the MLAs take oath as members of the House," he revealed over the phone.

The first session of the Himachal state assembly was convened at Dharamshala with the end but had to be deferred after Sukhu tested positive for Covid. All his engagements including his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also cancelled.

There are chances of the session being convened any day after January 5, 2023, meaning thereafter the Cabinet formation will happen only close to mid January 2023.

The challenge for Sukhu, who took oath as Chief Minister on December 11, remains striking a regional and caste balance in the Cabinet, which will have 10 ministers.

The total strength of the Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh is 12 including the Chief Minister. Now, five-time MLA Mukesh Agnihotri — who was earlier the leader of opposition, having taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister, the total vacancies left are just 10.

If the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker are also included, Sukhu will have to choose a total of 12 names among at least 20 aspirant MLAs, a few of them six, five and four timers.

Former PCC president Kuldeep Rathore, who got elected from Theog, though first time, has put forward his claim for the Cabinet before Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In Shimla, key aspirants besides him also include four-time MLA Rohit Thakur - a close confidant of Sukhu, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh —son of former CM Virbhadra Singh and Rampur MLA Nand Lal.

Of eight assembly seats, the Congress has won seven in Shimla. The problem is far more serious in Kangra, a district that has elected 10 Congress MLAs. Atleast five are Cabinet aspirants but Sukhu has to chosen maximum three besides party veteran Chander Kumar, an OBC leader, now also pro-tem Speaker.

The aspirants include former minister Sudhir Sharma, AICC secretary R S Bali, who is the son of former minister G S Bali, Jawalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan and Palampur MLA Ashish Butail. Who could be party's Rajput face from Kangra is a big question as three of claimants – Sudhir Sharma, R S Bali, young face, and Sanjay Rattan - are Brahmins.

Insiders say that PCC President Pratibha Singh, who initially has only pushed the name of her son Vikramaditya Singh, which is quite certain, has also backed some names from Shimla and Kangra.

There are chances of Col (rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil, 82 being tipped for the Speaker's post or it could also be Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi.