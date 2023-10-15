10 Congress councillors joined AAP: Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Ten Congress councillors from Jalandhar joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted and welcomed all the councillors into the party.

On this occasion, Aam Aadmi Party MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, MLA Raman Arora, AAP Punjab General Secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, AAP leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Jalandhar Rural Incharge Steven Kaler were also present.

Mann said that influenced by the policies of the AAP, people are continuously joining the party.