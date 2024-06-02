1 more succumbs after pick-up van runs over people in UP’s Budaun

Budaun: The death toll in an incident, in which a pick-up van ran over people in this Uttar Pradesh district, has gone up to five, officials said on Sunday.



The accident took place on the Bisauli-Aonla road in the Bisauli police station area on Saturday.

Four people were killed and two injured when the pickup van ran them over, officials had said earlier.

The driver of the van was detained at the Bisauli police station.

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the victims -- Prakash (42), Brajpal (35), Dhanpal (55) and Gyan Singh (40) -- were taking rest under a tree in Paigam Bhikampur village when the van lost control and ran them over.

The two injured men were admitted to the Budaun Government Medical College hospital, Kumar had said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bisauli, Kalpana Jaiswal on Sunday said one of the injured men, Netrapal (47), died in the morning.

With this, the death toll in the accident has gone up to five, she said, adding that the condition of the other injured man admitted to the hospital is critical.