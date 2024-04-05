1 dead, 1 injured in suspected bomb-making in Kerela

Kannur (Ker): One person was killed and another seriously injured in a blast near Panur in this north Kerala district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 am, and the Opposition Congress alleged that the blast happened during the manufacturing of country-made bombs. Sherin, a resident of Kaivelikkal, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The other injured person, Vineesh, lost one palm and is in critical condition, according to the police. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan blamed the ruling CPI(M) for the incident. He alleged that the Left party is using its workers to manufacture country-made bombs and worsening the law-and-order situation during

the elections.