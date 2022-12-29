-ve RT-PCR Report May Become Must For Flyers From China, 5 Other Nations

The government is likely to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China and five other places to have negative RT-PCR reports from next week, official sources said on Wednesday.



Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, the Health Ministry sources said.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said.

The sources said filling up of 'Air Suvidha' forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

The proposed tightening of Covid guidelines and warning of a fresh surge comes days after Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if COVID-19 protocols could not be followed.

The yatra, currently on winter break, will resume on January 3.

Amid a spike in Covid cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union Territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.



