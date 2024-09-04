Yoga Guru held for allegedly raping NRI woman

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A yoga teacher has been arrested here for allegedly raping a Non Resident Indian (NRI) under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district. The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA. The victim alleged that she visited the Yoga Guru thrice between 2021 and 2022 when she was sexually assaulted.