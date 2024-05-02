MillenniumPost
Home > Lead Story Of Today > Woman kills self, child by jumping in front of train in UP
Lead Story Of Today

Woman kills self, child by jumping in front of train in UP

BY MPost1 May 2024 11:06 PM GMT

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself and her five-year-old son by jumping in front of a train here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rashmi and Aryan, they said. She jumped before a passenger train near the Bharthana railway station.

SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Sailesh Nigam said,"It seems that the woman was troubled over domestic issues. The matter is being investigated." The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X