Woman, her two children killed in lightning strike in MP

Dindori: A woman and her two minor children were killed after being struck by lightning at a village in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Chauradadar village located under Karanjia police station limits, an official said. "Lightning strike killed a woman and her two children, aged two and four," Karanjia Police Station in-charge Narendra Paul said.

The woman was working at the agricultural field and her two children were playing around when the weather changed suddenly and lightning killed them, he said.