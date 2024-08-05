Who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? New leader steps up after Hasina flees

Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from Bangladesh, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, declared plans to form an interim administration. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, in his military uniform, addressed the country from a podium, announcing, "I am taking full responsibility."

The 76-year-old Hasina resigned and fled her official residence, Ganabhaban, amid protesters that overran the premises. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who took over as Chief of Army Staff in June, pledged to restore order and handle the country's growing problems. "The country has suffered greatly, with economic consequences and loss of life. It's time to put an end to the bloodshed, and I hope my speech will lead to progress," he said during a televised appearance.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, a seasoned infantry officer with nearly 40 years of service, has served as a UN peacekeeper and held various key positions, including commanding an infantry battalion and brigade. He completed his military education at the Bangladesh Military Academy and furthered his studies at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK. He holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and King’s College, University of London.

Previously, General Waker-Uz-Zaman played a crucial role in national defence strategies and international peacekeeping as a principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His service has been recognized with the Army Medal of Glory and the Extraordinary Service Medal for his contributions to modernizing the army.