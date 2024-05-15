Vibhu Agarwal unveils India's first mythology OTT platform 'Hari Om'

This one-of-a-kind mythological OTT platform that serves as India’s first one-stop destination for cultural and religious content is all set to launch in June 2024

Hari Om, India's first groundbreaking mythological OTT platform designed to revolutionize the digital landscape is announced today. Spearheaded by the visionary media mogul Vibhu Agarwal, Hari Om is poised to become the ultimate destination for experiencing Indian heritage and religious content. In a pioneering move, this app breaks through the clutter, offering a comprehensive repository of Indian mythology and traditional content—a concept never explored before. With an increasing global interest amongst younger audiences, Hari Om emerges as the much-needed bridge, providing a singular platform to delve into the rich tapestry of Indian culture, and spirituality. This platform will be launched in June 2024 with an incredible line-up of more than 20 epic mythological shows, featuring a stellar cast and crew.

This unique one-of-a-kind OTT platform will feature long format and short format ‘U’ rated series, created for senior citizens, children and young adults. The OTT platform will also offer bhajans in both video and audio formats. For the first time ever, children will be able to experience curated animated content on mythology. This is the only OTT platform to exclusively host 'U' rated content, making it suitable for people across all age groups.

Vibhu Agarwal has consistently been synonymous with innovation, introducing unique content platforms that have transformed the digital landscape in India. He led the OTT revolution with game changing platforms Ullu and Atrangii. His latest venture, 'Hari Om' OTT, introduces India’s first dedicated mythological platform, a concept never explored previously anywhere across the globe.

Vibhu Agarwal, on the announcement of Hari Om shared, “As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. This app is one of its kind by any OTT platform in the world to feature only mythological and religious content which can be consumed by the entire family together. Recognizing the demand amongst the senior citizens and younger audiences to explore our Indian mythology, we are delighted to announce this unique, clutter-breaking destination, bridging the existing gap. Hari Om is designed for family audiences worldwide, with the belief that it will be embraced by viewers and serve as a source of enlightenment to various nationalities across the world."

The app will showcase an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”. The app will be available on Play Store and App store, Google TV and Fire TV. Religious shows will feature large-budget productions with sets that transport viewers back to the golden age. Renowned actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Rati Pandey, Yuktii Kapoor, Mrunal Jain, Vishal Karwal and many more will headline these shows in titular roles.

Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice President Group, added, "It is an enriching experience to work with a visionary mind like Vibhu Agarwal and bring to reality such innovative and unique ideas. At ‘Hari Om’, our focus is on producing inspiring and visually spectacular shows that bring our untold mythological stories to life. These shows feature exceptional casts, immersive storytelling, and informative yet entertaining content, aiming to showcase to the world our rich religious and cultural heritage."

‘Hari Om’ is poised to become a one-stop destination for mythological content enthusiasts, promising a blend of entertainment, education, and cultural knowledge.