Vasant Vihar stretch to be renamed 'Jamaica Marg'

New Delhi: A stretch in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar locality will be renamed Jamaica Marg, according to a proposal passed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during a House meeting on Monday. The stretch -- from B-9 Road at Vasant Marg (House No. 7, Vasant Marg) to B-8Street (House No. B-8/26), Vasant Vihar -- currently named Marcus Garvey Marg, in honour of Jamaica's first national hero and activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, will be renamed Jamaica Marg, it said. The proposed renaming of the street is seen as a symbol of strong goodwill between the two countries and their people. It aims to strengthen their bilateral ties and forge an unbreakable bond of trust and friendship of India with the Caribbean country, it stated. "This will also be in consideration of reciprocity regarding the renaming of Tower Street in Kingston after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar," it added.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the MCD in September, the High Commission of Jamaica proposed renaming of the road as Jamaica Marg. “The High Commissioner in his subsequent email on September 20 itself proposed to name the said road as ‘Jamaica Marg’ instead of ‘Marcus Garvey Marg’. The same has been conveyed by the Jamaican High Commission to MEA also," the proposal said. Conveying its concurrence, the MEA stated, "In reciprocation to the honour bestowed upon Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and political leader Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by the Jamaican government, B-9 Lane/Road in Vasant Vihar may be named 'Jamaica Marg'." Additionally, the MCD has passed a proposal to name the main road from the Bhalaswa flyover to ITI Road, Jahangirpuri, and Harijan Colony under Ward 17 as Late Gokul Chand Marg, in honor of a social worker and head of Malswa village in the area.