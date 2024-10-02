UP govt creates record by planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has set a historic record by planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day on July 20, an official statement issued here said on Wednesday. The state has planted over 36.80 crore saplings between July 20 and September 30, it said. According to the date revealed by the government, the Rural Development Department led the efforts by planting 13.53 crore saplings, closely followed by the Forest Department with 12.92 crore saplings. Sonbhadra district ranks first, having planted more than 1.55 crore saplings, the statement said. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, it claimed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024' by planting saplings in Lucknow on July 20.

On the same day, he extended the momentum of the campaign by planting saplings in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. The initial goal was to plant 36.50 crore saplings on July 20, but the state exceeded this target, planting 36,51,45,477 saplings — 1,45,477 more than planned. The campaign continued uninterrupted and as a result, the total number of saplings planted increased to 36.80 crore by September 30. This achievement was made possible through the combined efforts of all departments, led by the Forest, Wildlife, and Environment Department, it said. Sonbhadra led the campaign with the highest number of saplings planted, reaching 1.55 crore by September 30. In Jhansi, the count rose from 97 lakh saplings on July 20 to 98.70 lakh by September 30. The Rural Development Department spearheaded the plantation efforts, planting 13,54,62,142 saplings by September 30. The Forest Department played a crucial role in enhancing the state’s green cover, contributing 12,92,66,486 saplings.