UP Election 2024: PM Modi leads Varanasi by 600 votes

As the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a lead of 619 votes in the Varanasi constituency, as reported by the Election Commission. Early trends also indicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli, while Union Minister Smriti Irani trails in Amethi.

The eyes of the nation are fixed on Uttar Pradesh, known for its significant role in determining the government at the Centre with its 80 parliamentary seats. In the 2019 elections, the NDA secured 62 seats in the state, paving the way for its second term in power.

Contrastingly, the Congress has witnessed a decline in its influence in the Hindi heartland. Despite retaining Rae Bareli, its stronghold, the loss of Amethi in the previous election was a significant setback. This time, Rahul Gandhi contests from Rae Bareli, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance aims to enhance its electoral prospects in the state.