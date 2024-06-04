UP Election 2024: INDIA bloc leads in 42 seats, BJP in 35

Trends in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections indicate a surge for the INDIA bloc, with the Samajwadi Party leading in 34 seats and the Congress in eight seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows closely with a lead in 35 seats. In Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani trails behind Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by over 17,000 votes, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains a substantial lead of 23,635 votes in Varanasi.

With Uttar Pradesh holding the largest number of parliamentary seats - 80, the outcome of this electoral battleground is pivotal in shaping the government at the Centre. In the previous 2019 elections, the NDA secured 62 seats in the state, paving the way for its re-election.

Contrarily, the Congress has witnessed a gradual decline in its influence in the Hindi heartland. Despite retaining Rae Bareli, its stronghold, the loss of Amethi in the previous election was a significant setback. This time, Rahul Gandhi contests from Rae Bareli, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance aims to strengthen its electoral prospects, forming a crucial part of the Opposition's strategy.