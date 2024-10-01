Unregistered Bhadohi hospital being run by 3 quacks sealed

Bhadohi (UP): The Health Department sealed a private hospital here on Monday following a court order issued after it was found that the facility was unregistered and was being run by three quacks with fake degrees, police said. The action against Laxmi Health Care Centre was taken months after a patient died at the facility and a probe was ordered by the department. Police have also registered a case against the three alleged quack doctors and are searching for them. Bhadohi SHO Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said that on the complaint of Community Health Center Superintendent Dr Sameer Upadhyay, a case was registered on September 27 against quacks Arvind Kumar Ojha, Anand Chauhan and their another colleague under sections of the BNS and the Indian Medical Council Act.

He said all three quacks are absconding. Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr B N Singh said on Monday that a three-member team was constituted by Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar Chakn after the death of a patient in November 2023. The ACMO said that in the investigation, it was found that the hospital had no registration and the degrees of all three quacks were fake. The report was submitted to CMO Santosh Kumar Chak in November. He also said a petition was also filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sabiha Khatoon on behalf of the victim against the authorities for not taking action in the report. According to Singh, the CJM court passed an order on September 24 in which it said that if a case is not registered and a copy of the FIR is not presented in the court within 48 hours, it will issue a non-bailable warrant against the CMO. The ACMO also said that a case was registered against the three quacks by Dr Sameer Upadhyay and a copy was presented in the CJM court on September 28. The Additional CMO informed that the Laxmi Health Care Centre situated on Chowri Road in the city was sealed on Monday.