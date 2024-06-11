Two members of 'Chhenu Gang' nabbed from north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate

New Delhi: Two members of the dreaded 'Chhenu Gang' have been nabbed from north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area for their alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, police said on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as Haji Imran (41) and Abdul Rehman (38), Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.

According to the police officer, the duo were travelling in a car that was intercepted by a team of police officials after being informed about it beforehand. They got down the car and started to flee but were unsuccessful, Paweriya said.

A semi-automatic pistol loaded with three cartridges and a country-made pistol with one cartridge were seized from them, the DCP said.

Another officer claimed Imran has disclosed that he got into criminal activities in 2010 later and joined Irfan who led the Chhenu Gang that has been involved in several cases of extortion, robbery and thefts in East Delhi. Irfan is lodged in Tihar jail.

According to the police, Imran and Irfan were involved in a dacoity case in east Delhi in 2011 and also allegedly committed two murders during a gang war in 2017 in Jafrabad and Bhajanpura area.

Following the murders, Imran was in judicial custody for around three-and-half years. In 2022, he came out of jail and took in Abdul Rehman as his associate, police said, adding Imran has been allegedly involved in eight criminal cases in East Delhi and Rehman in gambling and theft cases.