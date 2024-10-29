Two killed, 64 injured as ST buses collide on highway in Pune

Pune: Two persons were killed and 64 injured after two state transport buses collided with each other on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Varvand village in Pune district around 5 pm on Monday, an official said. A Pune-bound bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a bus heading towards Solapur, police inspector Narayan Deshmukh said. "A two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the Pune-bound bus, and when the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the rider, it jumped the divider and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction," he said.

The buses were carrying more than 110 passengers, the official said. He said, "Two passengers died on the spot, and 64 others from both buses sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital." The official said a case has been registered, and the incident is being probed.