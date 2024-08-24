Two arrested over sexual assault of minors in Assam's Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur (Assam): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting minors in separate incidents in Assam's Lakhimpur district, a police officer said on Saturday. Both the arrests were made in areas under Panigaon police station on Friday night, he said. A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a 'maulana' (religious teacher) when she had gone for classes taken by him.

"The incident took place a couple of days ago and the accused was absconding. He was arrested on Friday night," the officer said. The second case happened on Thursday, when the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault a girl inside his shop. "The shop owner was also apprehended on Friday night and both the accused in the two cases have been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. We are investigating the cases," the officer added.