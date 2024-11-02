Three killed as car rams into tree in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP): Three youths were killed and as many injured when a car rammed into a tree here while its driver was trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Najibabad road here around 10.30 pm on Friday. A stray animal suddenly came in front of the car and its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting it. The car rammed into a tree, said Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh. While three passengers -- Ashwini, Saransh and Anirudh -- died in the accident, three others were seriously injured. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the CO said.

The six youths, aged between 23 and 24, were going from Bijnor to Najibabad to attend a friend's birthday party, Singh said. Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Uday Pratap Singh said due to the impact of the collision, the car was badly mangled and the youths were trapped inside. While Ashwini and Saransh died on the spot, Anirudh died in the hospital, he said.