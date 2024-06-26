Three held for duping woman of Rs 10.30 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested three men for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 10.30 lakh under the pretext of high returns, officials said on Wednesday. The police have identified the accused as Vipin Kumar (30), Mohit Sharma (27) and Smarth Dabar (23). According to police, the accused posed as SIM card and bank account sellers to assist other cyber fraudsters.

"On April 24, a complaint was received at Dwarka cyber police station, in which the complainant was contacted by fraudsters through telegram on the pretext of investing money and earning high returns," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. Police said that in the process, Sharma invested money worth Rs 10.30 lakh after following all the instructions and at the time of refund, the accused refused. The officer said an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up. "Based on technical surveillance and analysis of calls and bank statements, the team arrested three people identified. Accused Vipin Kumar disclosed that he works as a SIM card seller at Azadpur terminal and there he met Mohit Sharma and Smarth Dabar. They bought many SIM cards from him," said the DCP.

A few months later, Sharma and Dabar asked Kumar to open a new account in a private bank. They promised to pay him for opening the account. Kumar followed and shared his bank details with them, DCP said. Kumar then went on to open new bank accounts and sold them to other cyber fraudsters for 30 per cent commission, Singh said. "So far we have arrested three people, but more arrests are likely to occur. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP.