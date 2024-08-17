Thane MACT awards Rs 5 lakh compensation to parents of boy killed in accident

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of a five-year-old boy who was killed in a road accident in 2017.

In his order, MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal directed the owner of the tempo involved in the accident to pay the compensation amount to the parents of the deceased along with interest at 7.50 per cent per annum from the date of petition till the payment is realised.

The copy of the order issued on August 5 was made available on Saturday.

The judge, in his order, absolved the other respondent insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, accepting its counsel, Arvind Tiwari's argument that the insurance papers submitted before the tribunal had been fabricated.

The petitioners were the parents of the deceased, Mohammad Kadir Imamuddin Hawari (36), labourer and Farjana Kadir Hawari (33), residents of Nalla Sopara in Palghar district.

Appearing for the petitioners, counsel Sachin L Mane told the tribunal that the boy, Kumar Alaman Kadir Hawari, was walking to school with his mother on February 6, 2017, when a speeding tempo driven in a rash and negligent manner knocked him down. He died later died of the injuries.

Advocate Tiwari of the insurance company specifically contended that the insurance policy was fake and sought dismissal of the claim petition.

"From the evidence of the petitioner, especially from the police papers, negligence of the driver of the vehicle is clearly made out," the judge said in the order.

The judge noted that as the deceased was five years old at the time of the accident, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh can be directed to be paid by the respondent owner of the tempo.