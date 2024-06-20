Telangana: ED raids against BRS MLA, his brother

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched premises linked to Telangana BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother Gudem Madhusudan Reddy as part of an alleged illegal mining linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Mahipal Reddy represents the Patancheru seat in the state assembly.

About seven-eight premises, including the premises of a quarrying company linked to Madhusudan Reddy, are being searched, the sources said.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a state police FIR into alleged illegal mining.

Madhusudan Reddy was arrested by the police in March as part of this investigation.