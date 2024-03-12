Indian Air Force's Tejas Aircraft crashes during training sortie in Jaisalmer

In a shocking turn of events during the ongoing Bharat Shakti joint tri-service exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan, an Indian Air Force Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas met with an accident during an operational training sortie on Tuesday in the desert sector near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the Indian Air Force officials confirmed.

The pilot successfully ejecting from the aircraft, ensuring his safety. The pilot's swift response highlights the effectiveness of the IAF's safety protocols and the advanced ejection system equipped in the Tejas aircraft.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been promptly constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident. This inquiry aims to uncover the root cause and provide insights into preventing future mishaps.

The Tejas aircraft, a formidable Light Combat Aircraft developed domestically, has been a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's modernization efforts. This incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with operational training and the dedication of the armed forces to maintaining a robust defense posture.

The accident comes at a time when the Bharat Shakti exercise is underway at Pokhran, showcasing the joint capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Despite this setback, the exercise continues, emphasizing the military's resilience and ability to adapt to unforeseen challenges.