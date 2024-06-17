Tanla appoints Abhishek Jain as Chief Financial Officer effective Aug 1

Hyderabad: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790), India’s largest CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar Jain as Chief Financial Officer, with the appointment effective August 1, 2024. Abhishek will join Tanla post a nearly two-decade stint in Wipro Limited, a leading publicly traded IT Services company.

“I am very excited to welcome Abhishek to the Tanla family. With his varied experience in the finance domain globally, Abhishek is the perfect partner to accelerate Tanla’s momentum across all dimensions of business. I am confident he will scale the function to new heights across business enablement as well as setting new benchmarks on governance.” said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.

Abhishek was heading Financial Planning & Analysis for Wipro Limited, a ~$30 billion market cap technology company listed in India and NYSE. Prior to that, he has played pivotal roles in investor relations, treasury, business finance including heading the finance function of large acquired companies of Wipro in the US. He has received multiple recognitions including ‘Best IR professional’ in Sell-side Institutional Investor (ex-Japan) rankings for Technology & IT Services in 2022 and 2023.

“I am grateful to the Tanla Board for their trust and confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity. I have seen the incredible growth story of Tanla as an outsider and I am very excited to now join Uday and the leadership team to further accelerate the growth momentum and create value for all stakeholders. My priority would be to help drive profitable growth while continuing to elevate the standards of Governance.” said Abhishek.

Abhishek succeeds Aravind Viswanathan, who will cease to be Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from July 31, 2024. The Board of Tanla would like to thank Aravind for his invaluable contribution to Tanla over the past 3 years as CFO. He will continue in the current role for the closure of financials of quarter ending June 30, 2024, as well as the Annual General Meeting in July and ensure a smooth transition to Abhishek.

View this news on our website: https://www.tanla.com/newsroom/tanla-appoints-abhishek-jain-as-chief-financial-officer

About Tanla

Tanla Platforms Limited transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise-grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.