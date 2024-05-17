State Bank of sikkim files FIR against 3 officials for embezzling Rs 69 crore

The State Bank of Sikkim has lodged an FIR with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against three officials of the bank for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds amounting to over Rs 69 crore, an official said on Friday.

The bank has accused three officials - Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, general manager (operations), Tsewang Dorjee Lepcha, assistant manager (IT), and Tilak Rai, senior accounts assistant for embezzlement of funds in the FIR.

The FIR lodged on May 14 stated that the three officials opened various fixed deposit accounts in the name of government officials while investing the remaining misappropriated bank funds in "various immovable and movable assets".

The bank requested the CID to immediately freeze all assets including movable (bank accounts, FDs, shares, mutual funds) and immovable properties that are recorded in their name as well as in the name of their immediate family members.

The State Bank of Sikkim is an autonomous body under the Government of Sikkim.

The CID said a case has been registered and they are investigating the matter.