Sisodia granted permission to release funds for developmental projects in Patparganj

Jailed MLA and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has received permission from the court to release funds for development works in his Patparganj assembly constituency, an official statement said on Saturday.

Sisodia, currently lodged in the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March last year in the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia had sought permission from the court to release Rs 3 crore from the MLA fund for development works in Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Resettlement Colony Khichripur, Railway Colony and Mandawali, the statement read.

The development projects include the beautification of open space in seven blocks of Khichripur, the development of the park in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, entrance gate in Pocket A and Firni Mod Khichripur of Mayur Vihar Phase 2, boundary wall and grill in Pocket-4 of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, beautification of Swati Park in West Vinod Nagar will also be done, the statement added.