SI recruitment paper leak: Exam should not be cancelled, say families of selected candidates

Jaipur: Family members of candidates selected in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam of 2021 on Sunday lodged a protest at Shaheed Smarak here demanding that the examination should not be cancelled.



A cabinet committee of six ministers has to take a decision on the cancellation of the exam after several people, including trainee sub-inspectors who were recruited through the exam, were arrested over allegations of their involvement in leaking the test paper.

The protesting family members said the government should take strict action against those who passed the exam by unfair means but cancelling the exam will be an injustice with the candidates who are innocent.

Holding banners and placards in their hands, they raised slogans to not cancel the exam and also sought time to meet Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Family members said they should not have to suffer because of the mistakes of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), which conducted the exam and those involved the alleged paper leak.

Over 800 candidates were selected in the exam and were undergoing training at police academies. Out of these, 50 trainee SIs have been arrested in the paper leak case.

The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.