Sembcorp files suit against Siemens Gamesa over unsettled arbitration

Bengaluru: Sembcorp's India unit has filed a suit in a Bengaluru court to stop Siemens Gamesa from selling country business before settling an arbitration arising from alleged default in executing a contract. In its filing before the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge at Bengaluru, Sembcorp sought injunction over sale of the India assets of Siemens Gamesa, including its shareholding. The court issued notices to Siemens Gamesa, court documents showed. Sembcorp's India arm has filed a suit against Siemens Gamesa and its parent entity, Siemens Energy AG.

Siemens Energy AG has reportedly put its India subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's entire India manufacturing, maintenance and services business in renewables up for sale. This is effectively seen as a country exit for Siemens Gamesa. Considering these material events and information, which lead to reasonable apprehension regarding the continued operation of the Siemens Gamesa as a going concern, Sembcorp filed an injunction petition against this stake sale. Last year, the Singapore conglomerate's India arm dragged Siemens Gamesa to arbitration over a dispute over a wind power project. Sembcorp's indirect Indian wholly owned subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL) had contracted Siemens Gamesa to supply, erect and commission a 300-megawatt wind power project consisting of 143 wind turbine generators and associated transmission facilities. The vendors allegedly defaulted on the contract, leading to GIWEL terminating the contract and filing a Rs 816 crore claim against Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Gamesa filed a counterclaim seeking Rs 1957 crore from GIWEL. GIWEL owns and operates 727.70 MW of wind-based power projects spread across seven locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Its subsidiary Green Infra Renewable Energy Limited also operates a 249.9-MW wind power project in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.