Security personnel seize Rs 75 lakh cash at Bhubaneswar airport

Security personnel at Biju Patnaik International Airport here seized Rs 75 lakh cash from two persons during scanning of luggage bags here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The cash was seized in the last two days from trolley bags of two passengers, one was coming from Chennai while the other one had arrived from New Delhi, the sources said.

Official sources said Rs 28 lakh cash was seized from the luggage trolley of a passenger who arrived from Delhi while Rs 47 lakh was recovered from the luggage of another passenger who arrived from Chennai.

As the Model Code of Conduct is in force in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, the CISF officials of the airport informed the matter to the Income Tax department, which has started investigation into the matter, they said.

From March 1 to April 17, different enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other items worth Rs 118.65 crore in the state.

The enforcement agencies have seized Rs 2.07 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 18.19 crore, drugs worth Rs 43.69 crore, precious metals worth Rs 7.17 crore and freebies /other items worth Rs 47.44 crore from Odisha, EC officials said.