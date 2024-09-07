Roof of house collapses after heavy rain in village near Noida, 7 injured

Noida: Seven people, including four children, were injured after the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Chholas village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, police said. The injured were rushed to a hospital with four of them in critical condition, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ashok Kumar Singh said that the roof of Saif Ali's house in Chholas village collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rains.

The officer said Saif Ali (34), Shakeela (50), Shahid (34), Shan (8), Sohan (4), Taimur (3) and Ali Khan (2) were buried under the debris. They were taken out of the debris and admitted to the hospital for treatment where the condition of four remains critical, he said. Police is investigating the matter, he added.