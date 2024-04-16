Renowned musician K G Jayan passes away

Kochi: Renowned musician K G Jayan, whose extraordinary musical talent enthralled music enthusiasts with his film compositions and devotional melodies, died in Tripunithura on Tuesday, according to film industry sources here.

He was 90. Noted film star Manoj K Jayan is his son.

Identified by the brand "Jayavijaya," Jayan and his twin brother K G Vijayan created compositions that deeply moved audiences, evoking feelings of love and devotion, and their music had a significant impact across the state of Kerala.

Their musical odyssey began with the creation of a hymn dedicated to their beloved deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Jayan maintained the musical identity 'Jayavijaya' despite his brother's death.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, condoled the demise of Jayan.