Registering FIRs under new criminal laws, says Delhi Police chief

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has started registering FIRs under the three new criminal laws that came into effect on Monday, Commissioner Sanjay Arora said. The new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced, respectively, the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act -- came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

Arora told reporters during the Delhi Police's Commissionerate Day celebrations at Kingsway Camp that the force was fortunate the new laws came into force on this day. "We are fortunate as today is our Commissionerate Day and, on the same day, these laws are being implemented," Arora said. "On Commissionerate Day every year, we take an oath to serve the people with sincerity and dedication," he added. Arora said the first FIR under the new laws was registered early on Monday. The Delhi Police registered its first FIR under provisions of the BNS against a street vendor in the Kamala Market area.