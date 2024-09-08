Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as OCA president

New Delhi: Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body here.



A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous.

The 77-year-old Randhir has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.

Randhir, who held different administrative posts in Indian and Asian sports bodies, was officially named OCA president in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

He hails from Patiala in Punjab and belongs to a family of sportspersons.

His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, was an IOC Member between 1947 and 1992.

Randhir was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as the honourary member of the global sports body.

"Congratulations to all my team. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Asia is one family. Thank you all for all support. We will try to carry on for long," Randhir said after his election.

"Special congratulations to all the ladies who have joined the team. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedication to the Olympic course.

"Let's all work together towards a future where the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect are celebrated," he added.

The post of president, five vice presidents for the five zones and five executive board members were all uncontested.

The electronic voting, by tablet, required a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one from the 45 National Olympic Committees.

Randhir received 44 out of the 45 votes, with one abstention and no "No" votes.

The session was also graced by BJP president JP Nadda and minister of state for sports, Raksha Khade.

A total of 45 nations from Asia participated in the General Assembly.

The elected OCA vice presidents were: East Asia: Timothy Fok (Hong Kong, China); Southeast Asia: Dr Norza Zakaria (Malaysia); South Asia: HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck (Bhutan); West Asia: Dr Thani Al-Kuwari (Qatar); and Central Asia: Otabek Umarov (Uzbekistan).

The elected executive members were: East Asia: Mikako Kotani (Japan);

Southeast Asia: Dr Supitr Samahito (Thailand); Central Asia: Olga Rybakova (Kazakhstan); West Asia: Noora Al Jasmi (United Arab Emirates).