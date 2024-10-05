Rajasthan cop suspended over 'suicide' by rape accused man in custody

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police circle officer was suspended on Saturday in connection with the alleged suicide of a rape accused man inside a police station, officials said, a day after the entire staff of the station was line attached. A judicial inquiry has also been initiated into the matter to ascertain lapses on part of the personnel at Phalodi district's Dechu police station where Fool Singh allegedly hanged himself to death on Thursday night. Singh was accused of raping a hearing and speech impaired minor girl. In the latest action in the matter, Lohawat Circle Officer Shankar Lal Chhaba, an officer of the Rajasthan Police Service, was suspended and attached with the Police Headquarters, Jaipur. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo suspended him with immediate effect, a police spokesperson said.

Sahoo said that action has been taken in view of a departmental inquiry being proposed against him, according to the spokesperson. The incident sparked a protest with agitators surrounding the Dechu police station Friday and calling the death a murder. On Friday, all the 24 police personnel, including the station in-charge of the Dechu police station, were withdrawn from field duty and sent to the police line. The protest was called off late Friday night after the suspensions, and assurance of a job to a kin of the deceased and compensation to the family. After the protest ended, a post-mortem of the body was conducted by a medical board on Saturday. A large number of people including the family members of the deceased were present at the hospital during post-mortem. Fool Singh, who was accused of raping a hearing and speech impaired minor, had committed suicide inside a room of Dechu police station on Thursday night by hanging himself from the ventilator grill of the room using his scarf on Thursday night. His family members alleged he had been kept at the police station without arrest and had been put up in a room instead of the cell for the accused in the police station. They had alleged that he was murdered by the policemen, who made it look like a suicide. The protesting family and community members refused to take the body, demanding suspension of the entire police station staff, a government job to the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation for the family. Speaking to officials, Jodhpur Range Inspector General Vikas Kumar had admitted lapses on part of the police station staff, and said appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry report.