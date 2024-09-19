Raigad education official held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe from teacher

Thane: A coordinator in the Raigad Zilla Parishad's primary education department has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 for releasing the salaries of four teachers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday. The 47-year-old accused was also a deputy teacher at a primary school at Jatade in Panvel area of Maharashtra's Raigad district. He had demanded Rs 40,000 for releasing the June and July salaries of four teachers working in the Zilla Parishad schools, the ACB said in a release.

One of the teachers lodged a complaint with the ACB's Raigad unit which laid a trap on September 4, but failed to catch the accused as he got a tip about it and did not accept the bribe amount, it said. A trap was laid again on Wednesday at Khalapur phata on the old Mumbai-Pune highway where the accused was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, an ACB official said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the anti-graft agency said.