Rahul Gandhi gains big lead in Wayanad LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading by a big margin of over 18,000 votes against his nearest rivals in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, according to the initial figures given by the Election Commission.

Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.

This time his rivals in the constituency are CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP's state chief K Surendran.