POCSO court sentences 70-year-old man to 20 years RI for raping 6-yr-old girl in Tripura

Agartala: A special POCSO court in North Tripura district on Thursday sentenced a 70-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl last year. Special judge of POCSO Court, Dharmanagar, Angshuman Debbarma, also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict and failure to pay it would attract an additional jail term of six months, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Das said.

Hashid Ali, 70, raped the girl in a jungle in Sakaibari area in Dharmanagar in June last year after abducting her. The man was arrested after an FIR was lodged and later, the charge-sheet was filed.