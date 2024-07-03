People in India exposed to humid heat extremes from 1951-2020 increased by 67 crore: Study

People in India exposed to extreme levels of humid heat during monsoons increased by at least 67 crore over the period 1951-2020, a research has found. Researchers investigated trends in hot and humid conditions or 'moist heat extremes', commonly seen in monsoons during the summer months, in terms of Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT). The researchers, including those from Cornell University, US, found that area exposed to extreme and detrimental wet-bulb temperatures exceeding 31 degrees Celsius increased by close to 43 million square kilometres - representing over 67 crore people. "The consistent increase in exposed area (of close to 43 million square kilometres above 31 degrees Celsius can adversely impact the labour-intensive work during the monsoon break," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Earth's Future. They also found that the regions most vulnerable to moist heat extremes with wet-bulb temperatures higher than 38 degrees Celsius were primarily along the Indo-Gangetic plain and eastern coast.

"The increase in moist heat can directly impact about 37-46 million people living over the Indo-Gangetic plain," the authors wrote. The humid and hot conditions during monsoons are a significant challenge to the health and well-being of the people of India, especially to physical labour, the researchers said. Extremes due to high humidity have been observed in recent times, largely driven by global warming. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can result in potentially fatal health hazards, according to the authors. For the study, the researchers used data, including those related to temperature, humidity and wind speeds, from the ERA5 dataset, which provides hourly estimates for these quantities. They found that global warming has significantly increased days of hot-and-humid extremes to 10 between 1951 and 2020. The researchers drew attention to the immediate need to revise outdoor working hours, especially in the regions experiencing extreme moist heat conditions during monsoon season, as humid heat can severely impact labour productivity. "For instance, a 3 degrees Celsius increase in global warming can reduce labour productivity by 7 per cent and contribute to at least 4 per cent reduction of GDP in India, which leads to inflation in crop prices," the authors wrote. Therefore, with work performance projected to decline in the country by 30-40 per cent by the end of the century, the rising moist heat during monsoon can be devastating in the future, they said.