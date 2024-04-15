One labourer killed, 12 injured in roof collapse in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A labourer was killed and a dozen others were injured here on Sunday when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed, police said.

Efforts are underway to rescue a labourer who is feared trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari told reporters.

The incident took place in Talda village under the Jansath police station limits when around 25 labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

One person was killed in the incident and 12 people were rescued and rushed to the district hospital, Bangari said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment to injured and ensure safe rescue of the trapped person.