One dead, two critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andhra pharma factory

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): One person died and two more are in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes in a pharma company here, said a police official on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the private company located at Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalli district around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and the affected workers started displaying symptoms around midnight, said the official.

"Without taking any precautions, the workers cleaned fumes emanating from a reactor which underwent heavy pressure build up while mixing Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) and chloroform. In that process, they inhaled those fumes," the official said.

However, the affected workers did not display symptoms immediately but started exhibiting them from around midnight in the form of cough and breathing issues, police said.

Nine workers have been hospitalised. Of them, one died, two are in a critical condition, while the remaining six are undergoing treatment, he added.

According to police, the company management did not alert the workers over the dangers of inhaling the toxic fumes.

Police said a case will be registered over the incident.