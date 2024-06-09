Noida: Short circuit in AC sparks fire at high-rise flat, no one hurt

Noida: A short circuit in an air conditioner started a fire at an apartment in a high-rise group housing society in Noida on Saturday night, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place around 8.45 pm on the 11th-floor apartment in the Supertech Capetown Society in Sector-74, they said.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in an AC installed in the balcony of the flat. The fire was extinguished by the society's fire safety mechanism and personnel before fire tenders reached the spot," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey told PTI.

"No injury to any person was reported in the incident," the officer added.

Amid frequent fire incidents being triggered due to short circuits in electrical wirings or blasts in ACs in this summer season, the Noida Police had recently issued an advisory for the general public to prevent such mishaps.

Fire and electrical audits are crucial in preventing accidents, it stated.

"Air conditioners should not be operated continuously. Instead, they should be switched off at regular intervals and regularly serviced to prevent overheating and subsequent fire risks," the advisory said.