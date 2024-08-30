New simplified pension application form launched for central govt employees

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the ease of living for senior citizens and pensioners across the nation, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday launched a single simplified pension application form. A total of nine different forms have been merged into 'Form 6A' -- that was launched by the minister through video-conference. "The newly launched unified form is designed to streamline the process for pensioners, reducing the complexity of handling multiple forms and significantly cutting down on the time and effort required," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. This user-friendly approach is expected to benefit millions of senior citizens, enabling them to manage their pension-related matters with greater ease and convenience, he said.

Singh said the government remains committed to its vision of empowering senior citizens and harnessing their wisdom and experience for the development of the nation. This latest initiative is a testament to the continued efforts to simplify and improve the systems that directly impact the lives of our elderly population, the minister said. As the government continues to roll out such reforms, Singh said it is committed to ensuring that the elderly enjoy their golden years with dignity and peace of mind, while also contributing to the growth and development of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The newly launched initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to simplifying processes for senior citizens, enabling them to contribute effectively to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by preserving their energies and expertise while saving their valuable time, he said. Singh said the launch of the single simplified pension application form and digital integration of Bhavishya with e-HRMS is another milestone and a feather in the cap of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, which has consistently introduced reforms to improve the lives of senior citizens. "This step is not just about convenience; it's about respecting the time and experience of our elders, and ensuring they can lead dignified, hassle-free lives," he added.

Bhavishya, an online system, provides online tracking of pension sanction and payment process by the individual as well as the administrative authorities for all actions preparatory to grant pension and other retirement benefits as well as payment of monthly pension after retirement. It also allows individuals to download ePPO (Pension Payment Order). eHRMS is referred to as the electronic Human Resource Management System which has details that include service records of government employees. Singh recalled the special campaign for family pension grievances and shared that it has crossed the mark of 96 per cent redressal rate including resolution of several long pending cases of dependent minor children, divyang daughters, widow/divorced daughters, dependent mothers and widows of war veterans. Explaining the details, the minister said “the retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya. He said that form submission by the pensioner with a single e-sign (Aadhaar-based OTP) will be enough.