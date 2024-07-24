Nearly 1,200 reserved category candidates appointed as IAS, IPS, IFS officers in past 5 years

New Delhi: As many as 1,195 candidates from reserved and backward categories have been appointed as IAS, IPS and IFS officers in the past five years, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Of these, 233 officers were appointed in 2018, 231 in 2019, 223 in 2020, 250 in 2021 and 258 in 2022, it said in a written reply. "Recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) are done through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the relevant rules," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

As per extant instructions, reservation is provided to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the rate of 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, in recruitment of IAS, IPS and IFS, the minister said, sharing year-wise and category-wise number of persons. During 2018, 97 IAS, 72 IPS and 64 IFS officers belonging to these categories were appointed. In 2019, 103 IAS, 75 IPS and 53 IFS were appointed, according to the data shared by the minister. In 2020, 99 IAS, 74 IPS and 50 IFS officers were appointed, while during 2021, 97 IAS, 99 IPS and 54 IFS officers belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories were appointed. In 2022, 100 IAS, 94 IPS and 64 IFS officers were appointed under these categories.