NDA leads in 280 seats, Congress ahead in 100 seats: EC trends

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday was leading in 280 seats to cross the majority in trends available for 528 seats, while the Congress also crossed the 100-mark in terms of leads, the Election Commission data showed.

The BJP was ahead in 234 seats at 10:30 am and won the Surat seat in Gujarat uncontested.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.

The BJP appeared suffering big losses in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi party was leading in 33 seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was ahead, while the BJD looked headed for a rout in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections.