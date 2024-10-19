NC's Mubarak Gul takes oath as pro tem speaker of JK Assembly

Srinagar: Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul took oath as the pro tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here on Saturday. Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Gul, who won Eidgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time in the recent assembly polls, was appointed the pro tem speaker on Friday.

He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday at 2 PM. Gul served as speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He was advisor to Abdullah during his first term as chief minister.