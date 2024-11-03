Nawab Malik's son-in-law dies from injuries sustained in Sept accident

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan died on Sunday after sustaining injuries in an accident in September.

Informing about the development, Malik, in a message on X, said, "As we mourn this loss, all my schedule for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Pl keep him in your prayers."

Malik is the NCP candidate from Mumbai’s Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat for the November 20 assembly polls.