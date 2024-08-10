Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 65 lakh in share trade fraud; 3 booked

A man from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai was duped of Rs 65 lakh allegedly by three persons who promised him good returns from share trading, a police official said on Saturday.

The man was made to transfer Rs 65 lakh into various accounts between May and August this year as part of the share trading scheme but the promised returns never materialised, Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of Navi Mumbai's Cyber police station said.

"We have registered a case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code (since the crime took place before the BNS came into force) and Information Technology against three persons, including a woman. No arrests have been made and probe is underway," Kadam added.