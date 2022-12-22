Mumbai Sees Three COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 35

Mumbai on Thursday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 11,55,067, and one death, which took place after a gap of seven days, a civic official said.

The toll in the metropolis stands at 19,746, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The city had witnessed eight cases and zero death on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Incidentally, on Sunday and Monday, the metropolis had seen three cases each.

The death, that of a 59-year-old woman with comorbid interstitial lung disease, was the second of the month after a fatality was reported on December 14.

The recovery count increased by four to reach 11,35,286, leaving Mumbai with 35 active cases.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 1,55,948 days.

So far, 1,86,12,826 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,262 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

The overall growth rate of cases between December 15 to December 21 was 0.0004 per cent.